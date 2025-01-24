Only People With Eagle Eyes Can Spot The 2 Lizards In This Photo

The internet has delivered another viral brainteaser, and this one is putting your eyesight to the ultimate test. Reddit users are buzzing over a new challenge posted in the r/FindTheSniper group, daring people to locate two nearly invisible lizards hidden in plain sight. Think you’ve got what it takes? Let’s find out.

This latest puzzle has gone viral with the bold claim that only those with the "vision of a sniper" will be able to spot the cleverly camouflaged reptiles. If you’re new to these kinds of challenges, you might want to warm up by finding a deer in the woods or a snake in the grass first. Once you’re ready, dive into this visual challenge—but be warned, it’s no walk in the park.

The Challenge

The image shows what appears to be a natural landscape, but hidden among the dirt and leaves are two lizards blending seamlessly with their surroundings. Sound easy? Think again. Many people have been left scratching their heads, and even seasoned puzzle enthusiasts admit this one is tougher than it looks.

If you’ve been staring at the screen for a while and need a hint, here’s a tip: One lizard is facing left, and the other is positioned downward.

Social Media Reactions

Not everyone found this puzzle as difficult as it seems. One user claimed, "Too easy! Found them in 10 seconds." Meanwhile, another commenter noticed an unusual detail about one of the lizards, pointing out, "Looks like one of them lost its tail a while back."

Others were more fascinated by the lizards themselves. “They’re amazing! I think they might be some sort of fence lizard,” another Redditor speculated. “Though it’s hard to tell since zooming in blurs the image.”

The Solution

If you’re ready to give up or just want to confirm your answer, here’s where to find them. One Reddit user explained: “The first lizard is slightly below the center of the image, leaning a bit to the left. The second one is in the upper right quadrant, about two-thirds up from the bottom.”

A more detailed description came from another commenter: “One is below the center, slightly left. The other is at 1 o’clock, about halfway to the upper-right corner.”

Do You Have What It Takes?

So, did you pass the test, or did this challenge prove too tricky? If you spotted both lizards, you might just have the keen eyesight of a sniper—or at least the patience of one. For the rest of us, it’s just another reminder of how clever Mother Nature can be.

Sources: LadBible