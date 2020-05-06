Olympic Gold Medalist Flaunts Her Figure In Bikini Photo On Instagram

On Thursday, Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin showed off her rocking bod, clad in a miniscule red swimsuit as she soaked up the Texas sun.

She completed the look with dark sunglasses and cute necklaces, struck a sultry pose, jutting her hip out. She captioned the pic, "hey hi hello, you’ve all been asking for it, so we are finally week sharing how my stylist @lagabstyle and I accessorize my looks!"

She continued, "This is the perfect time to explore new brands now that we’re all looking for ways to support small businesses. We hope you love these pieces as much as we do. PS and how cute is this @devonwindsor swim by @devwindsor."

Currently back in her hometown, Liukin has taken the time to enjoy the comforts of her childhood home, the pool being no exception. Fans were quick to praise her in the comments, and the post even got a like from her friend Simone Biles.

"Love that necklace!!" one person commented, while another wrote, "Nastia, we haven’t met, but hey girl hey."

Some fans were quick to commend her on her beauty, with one asking, "How do you get more beautiful every day?!"

Last week, she showed off her childhood bathroom, but many were focused on her outfit, which featured checkered overalls, a chic wide-brim hat, and no shirt.

"hi from my (teenage years) bathroom," she captioned the post.

The child of two former Soviet champion gymnasts, Valeri Liukin and Anna Kotchneva, Liukin has inherited more than just good genes. She embodies a great work ethic and dedication, and was quick to hail her mom ahead of Mother’s Day.

"Being home with my mom during this time has been so special. I found a note she wrote to me from 2008 before she joined me in Beijing, and it epitomizes the kind of mom she has been my entire life," she wrote.

