Old Pictures Of Melania Trump Resurface, Spark Online Debate About Her Appearance

Old modeling photos of Melania Trump have a few plastic surgeons convinced she has had work done.

Melania’s wrinkle-free face has become so famous that it has prompted its own plastic surgery trend called "the Melania," Yahoo News reports. Now, experts say that Melania has gone under the knife herself.

Some plastic surgeons guess that Melania has spent at least $20,000 on procedures over the years. The estimate comes in the wake of Melania's old modeling photos surfacing online.

Experts believe Donald Trump's wife has had several procedures, including lip fillers, a nose job and Botox.

"I think few people could deny that she is strikingly beautiful in her still shots, but, considering the masses now indulge in facial aesthetic treatments, I would be extremely surprised if an ex-model who has such a spotlight on her would not be doing the same," Dr. Dev Patel, director of Perfect Skin Solutions in Portsmouth, England, told The Express.

"I noticed the very obvious signs of likely Botox recently, when watching her on a TV interview," Dr. Patel continued. "She was given a rather personal account of her background yet her upper face was not moving in harmony with her words. In fact, it was not moving at all.

"This suggests too heavy doses are being used by her doctor. The effects of Botox look great but only when the result is more natural in appearance."

Dr. Patel believes Melania has also had a nose job, and consultant plastic surgeon Jag Chana agrees.



“Comparing the earlier photo from when she is younger and the later life pictures one can see that the nasal shape has changed," Chana explained. “The nose is narrower and the tip is more refined. The very minor irregularities along the bridge line are suggestive of an osteotomy which is part of the procedure during a rhinoplasty which narrows the nose.”

Chana added that Melania's lips look different in older photos.

"Compared to her younger photograph the top lip appears fuller," Chana said. "This likely as a result of lip fillers."

Melania has previously denied ever having any work done.

"I’m against Botox, I’m against injections," she told GQ magazine in 2016. "I think it’s damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mum does."

Sources: Yahoo News, The Express