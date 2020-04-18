Old Lady Makes 'Hilarious Plea' From Her Window During Coronavirus Lockdown

93-year-old Olive Veronesi had only one request as she was cooped up in her Pennsylvania home – more beer.

She stood at the window of her home holding a Coors Light in one hand and a whiteboard in the other, which read: “I need more beer!!”

The picture, taken by a relative, quickly amassed more than 10,000 likes on Facebook, and strangers even offered to send Veronesi a couple of beers.

“It’s nice, something for a young lady,” Veronesi said, according to a report.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Facebook/KDKA-TV CBS Pittsburgh