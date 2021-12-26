OJ Simpson In Hot Water Over Hat Spotted In Background Of Photo He Posted Online

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

O.J. Simpson is mostly known for his notoriety, and fans shouldn’t be surprised that he has his fair share of critics.

However, Simpson came under fire on Christmas day because of a surprising reason. In his tweet on December 25, he posted a picture of himself and wished his followers a Merry Christmas.

When fans noticed a MAGA hat in the background of the photo, some were left absolutely livid.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Why are y’all surprised that this man is a Tr*mp supporter,” one person wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“yeah oj is cancelled,” another person commented.

A third wrote: “Imagine telling someone 10 years Ago OJ was going to be cancelled for having a Donald Trump hat on his shelf in a Christmas Picture.”

Simpson was once a very popular athlete and broadcaster, but he is now best known for standing trial for the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. He was acquitted of the murders in criminal court, but a civil trial concluded that he was responsible for both deaths.

He didn’t serve any prison time for Nicole or Goldman’s deaths, but he eventually found himself behind bars.

Simpson was arrested in 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was convicted a year later and sentenced to serve 33 years behind bars, with a minimum of nine years.

He served time at the Lovelock Correctional Center near Lovelock, Nevada. He was granted parole on July 20, 2017.

Sources: Game 7