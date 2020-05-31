Officer Who 'Hid In His Car' During Parkland School Shooting Gets Job Back With Back Pay

An investigation into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting revealed that an officer who had responded to the scene hid in his car as the shooter went on his deadly rampage. The officer was then fired.

Sgt. Brian Miller was among four Broward County Sherriff’s deputies who were terminated for "neglect of duty" after they failed to act during that 2018 shooting that left 17 people dead. On Wednesday, he was reinstated with back pay and will be back to his old position.

After challenging his termination through the union, an arbitrator determined that Miller’s due process rights had been violated when Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony fired him.

The sheriff's office carried out a 15-month investigation into the officers’ actions following the February 14 massacre, and the results saw criminal charges brought against resource officer Deputy Scot Peterson.

After the terminations, Tony stated that he was "addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff's Office.”

He continued: “We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day.”

Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, stormed the school with an assault-style rifle and gunned down 17 students and teachers and injured 17 others on Valentine's Day 2018. 20-year-old Cruz pleaded guilty and is awaiting trial in Broward County.

