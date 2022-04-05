Officer Stops Teenager 'Oddly' Sprinting Down The Road, Helps Him Break 30-Year Cycle

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

Peoria Police officer Brandon Sheffert was on routine patrol when he noticed a kid running.

"We were just driving around patrolling, and we noticed this kid who was sprinting down 85th Avenue. We were kinda like, 'this is odd. Nobody sprints like that, so let's stop this kid,'" he said.

16-year-old Anthony Schultz was just running, but Sheffert said: "Something about it bugged me, because I couldn't get through to him. He just seemed like there was something going on, and that there was something that was hurtful going on that he would say."

After that, Sheffert started stopping by the apartment complex where Schultz was staying in a one bedroom apartment with seven other family members.

"I kept coming over here, talking to him, spending time with him, getting to know him, getting to know the family, understand what's going on," Sheffert said.

Through the YMCA Reach & Rise program, Sheffert became Schultz's official mentor, which Schultz appreciated: "I had a role model. I had someone I could look up to. I had someone I could aspire to be."

Things changed in a major way though.

"It got to a point one night where I get a phone call [from Schultz’s mother]. You need to come take him. I can't take him anymore," Sheffert recounted the conversation. "I was like, 'whoa, whoa, whoa. That doesn't make sense.'"

With nowhere else to go and no other family, Sheffert and his family let Schultz stay for a few days, but when he turned 18 in November, Schultz was homeless once again.

"This kid just keeping getting hit over and over with things that no kid should have to go through," Sheffert said, and after discussing it with his wife, they made the decision to accommodate Schultz for as long as he needed.

Sheffert said: "We have taken him in as one of our own. Even my kids say he's their big brother, and they love it."

Schultz said: "I don't have to worry about food. I don't have to worry about other things some kids shouldn't have to worry about."

"One person can make a difference in any person's life. Brandon [Sheffert]'s that person that made a difference in my life," Schultz said, adding: "If [Sheffert] weren't there night, there would be no one else, in my opinion. I don't think I would be here. I wouldn't be the person I am. I could be in jail for all I know."

He’s adjusted well to his new life, and is excited about the future.

"I feel as though there's not a lot stopping me, at this point," he said. "I love the positivity. I love having someone that believed that I could do anything, and ultimately helped me succeed in life, and help me make it to the Army."

