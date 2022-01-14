Officer Saves Choking Baby, Mother Thanks Him In Big Way

Photo credit: WAGA via KDFW

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

After a Georgia police officer saved a baby from choking, the baby's parents asked the officer to be her godfather.

Patrol Officer Kenneth Knox of Greenville, Georgia, responded to a call about a choking child. When he arrived at the home, he found 2-month-old Ma'Yavi was not breathing.

"I had fed her an hour prior to her choking," said the infant's mother, Kristen Parham, reports KDFW. "We were sitting outside, in my car, and all of a sudden she started gasping for air and white stuff was coming out of her nose and mouth."

Parham said that the baby's father quickly ran off the porch and tried to save his daughter, but neither parent knew how to safely stop the choking.

"We both didn't know what to do, so I called 911," Parham said.

Officer Knox arrived shortly after, while the parents say their daughter was turning blue.

"He laid her on the couch and he did [reverse] CPR on her, and he sucked the cereal out of her throat," the mother said.

The baby was able to breathe again and she smiled at Knox before she started crying.

Knox shared a heartfelt post about the incident on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

I would like to take the time to introduce everyone to miss Parham. she is a 2 month old beautiful baby girl. last night I was dispatched to a residence to a child choking, it was this beautiful little princess. she was turning blue and fading fast.. mom and dad tried cpr with no luck and when I arrived she was not breathing. the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY touched me and I knew what to do. I did reverse cpr and was able to suck the cereal out of her throat and she began breathing again. she smiled at me for a second and then starting crying which was music to my ears. out of my 25 years being a cop this is my greatest and most profound accomplishment and it made every second of those 25 years worth it all. I am forever humbled and changed by this. little miss Parham will forever be a part of my life...

A week after the incident, Parham asked Knox to be Ma'Yavi's godfather -- an invitation which Knox gladly accepted, according to Newsiosity.

"I know he is a great person and my baby will love him," said Parham, according to KDFW. "Every time she sees him, she gives him a big smile."

