Officer Sacrifices Himself To Save Wife From Crash, A Few Weeks Later This Miracle Happens

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in August 2022.

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on August 1, two reserve deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office found themselves in the midst of a life-altering situation. The off-duty deputies, identified as Lucas and Nicole Shoffner, were struck by a vehicle while attempting to repair a dirt bike alongside a roadway, as reported by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was Raymond Surber, a 31-year-old deputy from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Surber was behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when the collision occurred around 11:17 p.m. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has reached out to the community, urging prayers for the injured deputies in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Lucas and Nicole Shoffner both sustained injuries in the accident, with Lucas bearing the brunt of the vehicle impact. In a shocking turn of events, Matt Fagiana, a former Loudon County sergeant and current member of the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, revealed that Lucas courageously saved Nicole's life by pushing her out of harm's way.

Fagiana rallied support for Lucas, describing him as kind, loyal, funny, and resilient. He stated, "You got this Lucas, and we are behind you and Nicole every step of the way." The Anderson County Sheriff's Office emphasized Lucas's dedication to his career, describing him as an incredible young man who has devoted his entire career to serving his country and community.

Lucas Shoffner is currently battling very serious head injuries and is in the Transplant Intensive Care Unit at the UT Medical Center. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office shared that Lucas has been placed under a medically induced coma, and as of the latest update, he is being gradually weaned off the paralytic but remains fully sedated.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office, where Lucas previously served, expressed solidarity and support for their injured comrade. Describing Lucas as a participant in various community events, they conveyed their love and encouragement, affirming, "Lucas, everyone at LCSO is pulling for you!"

Raymond Surber, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, has been a member of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office since 2012 and was honored with the Medal of Valor in 2015. The tragic accident has undoubtedly shaken the law enforcement community, highlighting the inherent risks that officers face even when off duty.

In a glimmer of hope amid the adversity, Nicole Shoffner shared an update on her Instagram, announcing that her husband, Lucas Shoffner, is set to leave intensive care after enduring 40 days in the ICU. "After 40 long days in the ICU, today we start our chapter of healing," she expressed, marking a positive step forward in their challenging journey.

As the Anderson County Sheriff's Office appeals for prayers and the community rallies around the injured deputies, the story serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices law enforcement officers make and the resilience they demonstrate in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Sources: WBIR