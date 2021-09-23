Officer Pulls Over 'Upset' Truck Driver For Speeding, Driver Asks Him 'Do You Know How To Pray?'

Seeing a police vehicle behind you can be stressful, even more so when you’ve just learned that your daughter is dying from cancer.

Rodney Gibson was on SR 37 in Monroe County, having just found out that his daughter’s cancer was not going away. Upset, he never realized that he was speeding until he was pulled over by Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Durnil.

When Trooper Durnil learned of Gibson’s situation, he decided not to issue a ticket. Durnil then asked Gibson if there was anything else he could do for him and Gibson allegedly told him, "Do you know how to pray?"

Durnil then came over to the right side of the truck, took off his hat, kneeled and took Gibson's hand and said a prayer. Both the men teared up, Durnil said.

Gibson was touched by Durnil’s gesture. He later called Durnil's post in Bloomington to express his gratitude for the trooper’s kindness.

