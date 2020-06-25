Officer Hailed A Hero After Responding To 'Disturbance' At Bank Involving 92-Year-Old Man

92-year-old Jesus Rangel went to a Bank of America branch to withdraw money but was told that he couldn’t do it because he had an expired ID. Rangel became frustrated, and allegedly began causing a disturbance.

The bank called police, and Officer Robert Josett responded to the call. When he got to the bank, Josett decided to help Rangel instead of cuffing him.

According to the police department, Josett took the man to the DMV to renew his ID and then escorted him to a bank to withdraw money. Rangel was grateful, and thanked Josett before he went on his way.

The department’s post went viral, and got over 32,000 likes. Hundreds of people commended Josett for his kindness, and one person even wrote: “Good cops do exist!”

“This officer is a saint! All this Little Grampa wants is to keep his Independence. And the officer helped him in a dignified manner. Good Job Officer,” another person commented.

Lawofficer.com wrote that Josett’s actions made a great example of “community policing” that sees officers treat others justly, and views “those you interact with as people and not the problem.”

