Officer Called To Home Over Reports Of Child Abuse, When He Arrives He Finds His Daughter

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

Kingman Police Department Lieutenant Brian Zach was working night shift as a patrol sergeant two and a half years ago when he received a call to perform a welfare check on a home.

There, he found now four-year-old Kaila. He stated that he immediately knew that something was wrong.

"I went there and realized that her injuries were definitely abuse and they needed to be investigated. I took care of her, took her back to the station. We watched 'Wreck It Ralph,' and we just bonded," he said, adding that Kaila had been badly injured.

It was the third time her abuse had been reported.

Zach, a father of two, couldn’t stop thinking about Kaila’s situation.
"When I came home that night, I told my wife about this little adorable girl that we got to meet and I wanted to just bring her home," he recounted.

When Kaila needed a temporary home, Zach and his family immediately stepped up.
"We gave her love and care and not knowing when she would go back - if at all. And we just took each day at a time," he said.

Days become months and months became years. Finally, the Zach family became Kaila’s forever home in August 2020.
Zach stated: "The best thing to come out of 2020 is the fact that we gained an official member of our family. That was my Christmas present."
"I love him - I love him so much," Kaila said.

