Nurses In Tears After Seeing Twin Infants’ Condition, Mom And Dad Immediately Arrested

nurse

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

An Oklahoma couple has been arrested in what nurses call "the worst case of child abuse they had seen."

Kevin Fowler, 25, and Aislyn Miller, 24, have been arrested and charged with child abuse after police responded to a call from medical staff at an urgent care facility.

According to Tulsa World, Owasso police were called to an urgent care facility about a child abuse case after staff saw the condition the children were in. The twin infants were described as being extremely skinny, with diaper rash and bed sores.

One baby reportedly had a maggot crawl out of their genitals, while the other had an infected wound caused by a piece of hair being wrapped around her finger. According to reports, feces was also found in the ear of one of the babies.

An Owasso police sergeant, after seeing the infants' condition, said it was the worst case of child abuse he had ever seen. The doctors and nurses at the urgent care facility agreed with the statement.

nurse2

According to KJRH, one nurse told officers that the infants looked like skeletons because they were so malnourished.

The infants were both brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Fowler and Miller were both arrested on charges of child abuse. They are currently being held in Tulsa Jail on $100,000 bond.

Miller allegedly told police that she knew there were issues with the conditions of the infants, but that she and Fowler are "new parents" and have had no experience caring for babies. She also told police that the babies were born premature by two weeks, which, she said, is partly to blame for their condition.

The mother told police that she does not have healthcare and does not know how to find affordable healthcare for her children.

Miller and Fowler were arrested at the hospital, according to Tulsa World.

