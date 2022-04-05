Nurse Uncovers ‘Horror Show’ After Noticing What Sadistic Worker Did To 90-Year-Old Woman

Photo Credit: Ran Shirdan/Facebook

A Toronto, Canada, hospital worker was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted at least five elderly patients.

Shojaadin Mohammad Zadeh was arrested after several families came forward regarding abuse of their elderly relatives which took place at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital. Initially, the hospital fired Zadeh after the incidents, and he was able to get another job soon after.

"I asked them, 'Did you notify police, did you file a report?' They said, 'No. We are not mandated to,'" the daughter of one victim told CBC. "It's beyond comprehension. How could you be aware of something that occurred and not notify the authorities?"

Ran Shirdan, the grandson of 90-year-old victim Sonja Shirdan, took to Facebook two years after the incident -- once his case against Zadeh was essentially dropped. Without explanation, Zadeh's charges in the case were discounted and the case was closed.

Shirdan spoke to the horror his grandmother endured.

"On September 14…a hospital nurse went in to check on my grandmother, then severely ill with pneumonia, virtually comatose, only kept alive by tubes. To the nurse’s repulsion, she saw Zadeh, a PSW responsible for cleaning and bathing patients, aggressively sexually assaulting my unconscious grandmother," he wrote.

"Her hands were strapped to the bed; her lower lip and arms battered and painted every shade from blue to red. The nurse immediately reported this to hospital management, who instructed her to keep silent. By this point, Zadeh had already spent six months sexually assaulting hospital patients; management knew, and explicitly directed its staff to not disclose a thing to police or victims’ families, so to protect the hospital’s reputation."

Zadeh, he said, worked for the hospital for 17 months before finally being fired.

"Following his ultimate dismissal from the hospital…Zadeh was employed by Community and Home Assistance to Seniors and proceeded to sexually assault additional women at Hadley Grange, an elderly assisted-living facility in Aurora, Ontario. Zadeh also sexually assaulted an elderly man at the victim’s own home while serving as a PSW for We Care Home Health Services," Shirdan wrote.

The young man's heartbreaking post also spoke of the emotional price the whole family has had to pay because of Zadeh's actions.

"Nearly two years later, my family has endured an unspeakable toll. The other families too. I, scarred for life. My mother? A shadow of her former self. My grandmother? Dead," he wrote.

"Abuse exists because of secrecy. The abuser didn’t protect you, so why should you protect the abuser? One’s silence is another’s suffering. To be silent is to be an accomplice. It is my objective to use this platform -- among others -- to break that silence."

Many readers called for the man to be punished to the fullest extent of the law, and for the hospital staff who covered it up to be held accountable.

"There should be severe punishment for the administrators of the hospital to just fire him and let this happen to mire unsuspecting patients at another hospital," one reader commented on Facebook.

"If that was my mama or grandmother y'all wouldn't have to worry about that pos ever again. There wouldn't be enough left of him for a DNA test then the sorry pos that covered its up would gladly go to jail to get away from me and the other family members of residents of that hell hole," another added.

