Nurse Shows How Girls Can 'Fake' Looking Skinny With Special Tights

nurse

Milly Smith, a body positive advocate, took to social media on January 29 to show how pictures can be deceptive.

In two side-by side Instagram selfies, the 23-year-old used control-top tights to put her message across. In one photo, the tights were yanked up around her waist, showing a thigh gap and flat stomach. In the second picture, the tights were pulled down, showing a not-so-flat midriff.

nurse2

She captioned the post: “Same girl, same day, same time. Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion. We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a 5 second pose switch.”

nurse3

Smith has been honest about her struggles with depression, anorexia and binge-eating, and expressed that taking the photos was therapeutic: “It helps my mind so much with body dysmorphia and helps me rationalize my negative thoughts.”

The post got more than 59,000 likes in just two days.

nurse4

She told Us Weekly: “We are bombarded with fake imagery every day and many of us literally forget what all types of bodies look like! Showing my body online is a few unedited, unairbrushed photos closer to variety and acceptance.”

Since she began posting the “before-and-after” photos three months ago, she said that her self-esteem has skyrocketed: “It’s been amazing. I’ve gone from not even showering to avoid seeing my body to posting photos of my body in underwear publicly!”

