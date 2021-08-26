Nurse Loses Job Over Offensive Tweet About White Women Having Babies

When professionals use Twitter, they do so at their own risk. The same goes for all forms of social media. What gets posted on the internet does not go away. It remains there for all the world to see and to judge. That’s why one nurse in Indiana is out of a job after she suggested that every “son” white women give birth to “should be sacrificed to the wolves.”

In a since-deleted political rant on Twitter, nurse Taiyesha Baker of the Indiana University Health system shared an offensive tweet that shocked her readers and the medical community at large. Because the tweet was so specific and offensive, she lost her job and probably won’t be able to get a job in nursing again.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The tweet was posted under the account named Night Nurse, linked to Baker.

She tweeted: “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, and domestic violence all-star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves B-tch.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Although IU Health did not specifically identify Baker after the termination, a spokesman for the organization admitted that Baker worked for the Indiana University Health system when the tweet was initially posted.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee,” IU Health spokesman Jason Fechner told the Indianapolis Star. “Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work for Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”

Because the issue was extremely sensitive and severely damaged the hospital network’s reputation, Fechner deflected as many questions as possible and did not indicate if she had fired or simply resigned.

State records tell a different story. Baker was a registered nurse in Indiana and worked in pediatrics. The pieces to the puzzle could be fitting into place. However, in an interview with The New York Post, Fechner contradicted those claims saying that she joined the Indiana health care system only a month or so before the controversy.

“She was still going through orientation and wasn’t caring for patients,” Fechner told The Post in an email. “She had no disciplinary issues prior to this matter.”

After the whole controversy exploded, Baker seemingly deleted her account on Twitter. Now another person has brought it back up and is tweeting satirical images including a frog as Donald Trump.

Even if Baker thought that her tweet held some type of political value, it is not a good thing for a health care professional to write. People trust nurses and doctors to care for them when they are most vulnerable. Race should be put aside while patients are at the mercy of the nurses and doctors because it is not an even playing field.

What do you make of this offensive tweet? Should there be a follow-up response?

Sources: New York Post