Nurse Caught Looking Through Donation Bin, Gets Stopped In Parking Lot And Told To 'Pop The Trunk'

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Virginia nurse was met with tremendous community support when she decided to help out a coworker who was in need of baby supplies.

48-year-old Pam Medina told InsideEdition.com that she was just about to finish her night shift at 7:15 a.m. when she saw a colleague going through the donation bin in the break room. She found out that the nurse, 47-year-old Sara Putnam, was scrambling to find baby supplies. She’d just been granted custody of her 7-month-old granddaughter.

The court’s decision had been a surprise, and with Putnam’s upcoming shift and the baby on the way, she didn’t have the time to find what she needed.

Medina enthusiastically asked: "What do you need? I can find you everything you need."

Following her 12-hour shift, Medina did just that. She began looking for gently used baby items, reaching out to various Facebook groups, which she referred to as an online yard sale.

She wrote: "Folks, just send me what you have. I'll be more than happy to pay for it. Tell me where to meet you, and I'll pick it up."

Medina, a mom of five, said: "Hundreds of moms responded. Either it was very low cost, or [they said], 'Pick this up, you can have it.’"

By 5:30 p.m., she had collected hundreds of items from mothers in the area, and with her husband’s help, transported it to the hospital.

As Putnam was leaving her shift, Medina grabbed her and took her to the car, telling her she’d gotten a stroller for her grandbaby.

When Medina opened the trunk, Putnam was surprised.

Tearing up, Putnam asked: "Oh my god! What have you done?"

She can then be seen going through the pile in the car, which included a stroller, a bouncy seat, a tub, and baby clothes.

"I haven't had any sleep!" Medina is heard saying in the video. "I've been running around picking stuff up all day long. And I've got more to pick up, I just ran out of time!"

Speaking to InsideEdition.com, Medina stated that she was inspired to help Putnam, whose last name she didn't even know until that day, because her decision to take custody of her 20-year-old son's daughter, Isabella, was touching.

"[The] baby would have ended up in foster care for sure," she said.

The community support did not stop, with Medina stating that she was scheduled to pick up more things on Thursday. However, she told them: "Let her go through what she has and figure out what she needs."

