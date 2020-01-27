Newspaper Fires Writer For Believing There Are 2 Sexes

In an announcement made on Friday, Jon Caldara, president of the libertarian Independence Institute, stated that he was no longer employed at the Post. He said that the reason was “a difference in style” that was deemed “too insensitive” by his editors.

“My column is not a soft voiced, sticky sweet NPR-styled piece which employs the language now mandated by the victim-centric, identity politics driven media. What seemed to be the last straw for my column was my insistence that there are only two sexes and my frustration that to be inclusive of the transgendered (even that word isn’t allowed) we must lose our right to free speech,” his Facebook post read.

Caldara wrote an article on January 3, criticizing an Associated Press directive that stated sex and gender are not binary. “There are only two sexes, identified by an XX or XY chromosome. That is the very definition of binary. The AP ruling it isn’t so doesn’t change science. It’s a premeditative attempt to change culture and policy. It’s activism,” his piece read.

Two weeks later, Caldara wrote a column piece criticizing a 2019 Colorado law that mandated elementary school children be taught transgender ideology.

“Some parents weren’t thrilled a couple of years back when during school their little ones in Boulder Valley School District were treated to videos starring [sic] a transgender teddy bear teaching the kids how to misuse pronouns or when Colorado’s ‘Trans Community Choir’ sang to kids about a transgender raven. What are the protections for a parent who feels transgender singing groups and teddy bears with gender dysphoria might be ‘stigmatizing’ for their kid?” he wrote.

In an interview with Westworld, Caldara said that he was fired by Megan Schrader, the paper’s editorial page editor.

He said: “Megan told me I was the page’s most-read columnist. But there’s now a permanently and perpetually offended class, and in order to speak, you need to use their terminology. There’s a whole lot of you-can’t-say-that-ism going on right now.”

Schrader wrote an email to Washington Free Beacon confirming that she had fired Caldara, but declined to disclose why.

She wrote: “I am writing a job description as we speak to fill his position. I hope that conservative Colorado writers will apply knowing that we value conservative voices on our pages and don’t have a litmus test for their opinions.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: IITV