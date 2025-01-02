Newlyweds Killed Less Than 48 Hours After Their Wedding

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in October 2021.

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left a community in mourning, a young couple, Jessiah Plemons and Lily Rose, along with their friend Madison Davis, tragically lost their lives on a Tennessee highway. The newlyweds had only been married for less than 48 hours when the accident occurred.

According to the Knoxville Police, the fatal accident took place on Sunday morning around 3 a.m. The trio was traveling on the Weisgarber exit ramp along Interstate 40 when their Dodge pickup truck veered off the road and collided with a guardrail. After exiting their vehicle, a Chevy pickup struck both their Dodge and them, leading to the heartbreaking loss of all three individuals at the scene. The driver of the Chevy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

For Jessiah Plemons and Lily Rose, their love story was just beginning, and they were living their best lives. Lily, described as having a bubbly and carefree personality, brought joy to everyone she encountered. Her cousin, August McClelland, fondly remembers her as someone who loved having fun, often creating TikTok videos with friends and family.

"Lily was just the life of our family. She would just brighten up the room. Her laughter would fill the room," shared Selena McClelland, Lily's aunt.

Jessiah was passionate about music, and his love for it was evident in his actions. He introduced Lily to her first concert and gifted her with her very first guitar. While he learned to play the drums, Lily learned to strum the guitar, creating a harmonious bond between them.

Despite battling addiction, Jessiah had turned his life around and was dedicated to helping others overcome similar challenges. He often sponsored individuals struggling with addiction, shared his experiences at local jails, and made a difference in countless lives. His mother, Michelle Plemon, remembered him as a caring soul who always made sure everyone else was okay.

Additionally, Jessiah extended his love and support to his older sister's two young children, providing them with a loving home to prevent them from entering the Department of Children's Services' care.

Lily Rose was a devoted mother to her own children, a son and a daughter, and cherished every moment of motherhood. Together, Jessiah and Lily were planning to blend their families into one of six.

They eloped in secret, and their families had no idea about the wedding. Jessiah had asked his sister Milea Effler to watch the children on Friday, but the reason remained a mystery. Tragically, Effler discovered their secret wedding through social media and, shortly thereafter, received the devastating news of the accident.

This accident has left a community grappling with profound loss, grieving the lives of these young individuals who were filled with hope and dreams for the future.

