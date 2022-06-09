New High School Principal Suspends Half Of School's Students, Sends 'Wake-Up Call' To Community

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

Harrisburg High School officials handed out 500 suspension notices as part of the new principal’s crackdown. About 1,100 students are enrolled in the school.

At least 100 students served one-day suspensions, but the fates of the other students remain unknown as officials and parents work to confirm if some absences can be excused.

School officials were holding an informal news conference to discuss the new expectations for the school when a fire alarm sounded. Reporters, students, and staff remained outside for 10 minutes as the fire department cleared the building.

The cause of the alarm was not determined, although school officials stated that it could have been a mechanical malfunction or a prank.

The school’s new principal, Lisa Love, has taken a stance against tardiness and unexplained absences in a bid to improve the school’s poor performance.

"The problem I've noticed here as principal is that students are coming to school but they are not going to classes when they get here. Many parents send their kids to school and they're thinking they're going to class. I needed to reach out because of the enormous number not going to class," she said.

She stated that she needed to do something "radical" to get the attention of students, parents, and community.

Love said: "If you're not in class, all you're here to do then is to wreak havoc upon the school and disrupt the work that we are trying to do here. And that's to focus on student achievement."

However, one parent questioned the decision to suspend students as punishment for skipping class.

"What does that teach them?" Shanelle Franklin, the mother of a student threatened with suspension, asked. "They've got senior projects to do."

Assistant Principal Keith Edmonds stated that students who kept racking up unexcused absences may miss prom or graduation ceremonies.

Referring to the mass suspensions, Love said: "This was a hard decision for me to make, but I had to get the attention of the community to let them know that we are here. And we're about to do some wonderful things for students and the community and we want this to be a school that everyone is proud of. And this was probably the eye opener we needed to make that happen."

According to Superintendent Sybil Knight-Burney, the mass suspensions represented a "wake-up call," to the community.

"In order for us to get different results, we have to do something different. We can't do the same ol' same ol' and then complain about it when we're getting the same ol' results," she said.

Sources: PennLive