November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021

Neighbors Hear Toddler’s Plea For Help As She Yelled About ‘Monster’ That Allegedly Killed Her Dad

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A five-year-old was rescued from alleged captivity after she yelled for help, shouting to her neighbors about a “monster.” When police arrived at the scene, they found her father dead outside their apartment.

The incident occurred in Detroit, Michigan, with neighbors saying that they heard the little girl, Maggie Millsap, shouting for help from the window of the duplex next door. They called police.

Raynell Jones, who was babysitting at the neighbor’s home, said: "She goes, 'Help me, help me please.' When the guy walks back up she says, 'The monster is back,' and then she closes the curtain."

Maggie was rescued by police, who arrested 30-year-old Dangelo Cash Clemons for allegedly kidnapping and holding Maggie hostage for several days. During the course of the investigation, investigators found the body of Maggie’s father outside the door of their apartment unit. Speaking to WDIV-TV, neighbors stated that they believed that the girl had been held hostage for two days while her father’s dead body lay outside the door. Police found a second man shot to death outside the duplex in the same week.

Investigators have yet to uncover any connection between the death and the alleged kidnapping.

According to WDIV-TV, Maggie’s mother died soon after she was born, with Maggie suffering from health problems because she was born premature.

Following the incident, she was sent to Texas to live with her grandmother.

Detroit Detective James Kraszewski said: "I've never ever come across a case like this ever. This will go with me until the end."

Bodycam footage from the day she was saved recorded Maggie telling a female officer that she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up.

Sources: The Blaze

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)



