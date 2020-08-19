NASA Will Stop Using "Offensive" Nicknames To Refer To Planets And Other Cosmic Objects

As the fight for racial inequality rages on, NASA has decided to make an interesting change, and announced that they will remove “offensive” nicknames given to galaxies, planets, and other heavenly bodies.

According to the Houston Chronicle, NASA’s Thursday press release maintained that all the planets and heavenly bodies will only be called by their scientific names.

For example, the “Eskimo Nebula,” discovered by William Hershel in 1787, will only be called NGC 2392, and the “Siamese Twins Galaxy” will only be referred to as NGC 4567 and NGC 4568.

“As the scientific community works to identify and address systemic discrimination and inequality in all aspects of the field, it has become clear that certain cosmic nicknames are not only insensitive but can be actively harmful,” the press release read. “NASA is examining its use of unofficial terminology for cosmic objects as part of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Stephen T. Shih, NASA’s associate administrator for diversity and equal opportunity, echoed the press release, saying, “These nicknames and terms may have historical or culture connotations that are objectionable or unwelcoming, and NASA is strongly committed to addressing them.”

Sources: America Now