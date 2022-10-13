Skip to main content

Muslim KFC Worker Screams, Threatens Customer For Allegedly Asking For Bacon

Photo Credit: Samueldeeb

Note: we are republishing this story amid a surge in reported confrontations between food workers and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. More on that here: https://www.today.com/food/food-workers-discuss-pandemic-confrontations-angry-customers-t224537

An employee at a Sydney, Australia, KFC was suspended after going on a profanity-filled tirade when a customer asked for bacon.

The outlet, being Halal friendly, means that it doesn’t serve bacon or pork, which the customer was unaware of.

The first employee was cordial with the customer as they explained that they didn’t have bacon. However, a second employee barged in and began screaming profanities.

"Don't record me b***h! Don't f***ing record me!" the Muslim employee kept shouting as his colleague tried calming him down.

He also damaged the restaurant’s property, a display, and threatened the employee holding him back.

"I'm gonna f***in' break your head bro!" he shouted.

A spokesman for KFC Australia revealed that the employee had been suspended and offered counseling. He condemned the employee’s behavior and apologized for the inappropriate action. 

Sources: Inquisitr

