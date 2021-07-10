Museum Removes Controversial 'Whiteness' Graphic From Website After Facing Backlash

The Smithsonian National Museum for African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., removed its online chart listing attributes of white culture following criticism from Donald Trump Jr. and the conservative media.

The chart, which was featured in the "Whiteness" section of the "Talking About Race" online portal, listed "objective, rational linear thinking," "hard work," and "respecting authority" as attributes of "white dominant culture, or whiteness."

The chart also listed the premise of belonging in a nuclear family where the husband is the "breadwinner" and the wife is a "homemaker," as another attribute.

The chart was widely criticized following Twitter criticisms by both Donald Trump Jr. and political commentator Ben Shapiro, the Washington Post reported.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. wrote: "These aren't 'white' values. They're American values that built the world's greatest civilization. They help you succeed here, no matter your color. So make no mistake, Biden's radicals aren't coming for 'whites,' they're coming for the entire American way of life."

Shapiro stated that the chart "suggests all pathways to success — hard work, stable family structure, individual decision-making — represent complicity in white supremacy."

On Thursday, museum officials issued a formal apology in a statement, writing that the chart had since been removed from their website.

The statement read: "It is important for us as a country to talk about race. We thank those who shared concerns about our 'Talking About Race' online portal. We need these types of frank and respectful interchanges as we as a country grapple with how we talk about race and its impact on our lives."

Interim director Spencer Crew maintained that the chart was not racist.

He stated: "We're trying to talk about ideology, not about people. We are encouraging people to think about the world they live in and how they navigate it. It's important to talk about it to grow and get better."

The "Talking About Race" portal was started in response to the George Floyd movement, and includes exercises, videos, and research exploring themes such as race and racial identity, being anti-racist, and systems of oppression.

"The whole idea behind the portal is how do we give tools to people to have these conversations that are vital to moving forward. This was one of those tools," Crew stated. "We have found it's not working in the way we intended. We erred in including it."

