Murder Suspect Turns Heads After Showing Courtroom ‘Controversial’ Message Scribbled On His Hand

Anthony Comello, the primary suspect in the killing of Francesco Cali (a well-known Gambino crime family boss), was recently arraigned in a Staten Island court. One of the things that stood out about the suspected killer is that he had 'MAGA forever' written on his hands in the courtroom.

Comello, who was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday in connection to the mafia boss shooting, showcased the writings across the palm of his hands before the hearing commenced. The 24-year-old also had the words 'United We Stand MAGA' as well as 'Patriots In Charge’ written on his palms.

There has been no probe into whether the scribblings on Comello’s hands have anything to do with the killings. It is also not clear whether the shooting was sanctioned by rival mafia groups that possibly had a feud with Cali and his affiliates.

The police reported that they arrested Comello after finding his fingerprint on the license plate of a Cadillac Escalade that belonged to the Mafia Gambino crime family boss. This was after they reviewed surveillance video that recorded the murder incident. The video showed Cali stepping out of his home and into the driveway where a blue pickup truck was parked, blocking his way.

The video also shows a man believed to be Comello talking to Cali and even handing the Mafia boss a license plate that had fallen from the Escalade. The mafia boss turned to put the license plate in his vehicle and then the man opened fire on Cali using a 9mm pistol.

The authorities have made sure that Comello is highly guarded during the court hearing and that will likely continue to be the case in prison if he is convicted. This is because he will likely continue to be a target as the Gambino family will likely seek revenge for Cali's death. Highly guarded prisoners are usually isolated from the rest of the prisoners, and that will likely be the case for the 24-year-old.

Sources: Daily Mail, New York Times