MSNBC Host Sparks Outrage After Allegedly Comparing Texas Republicans To The Taliban

MSNBC host Joy Reid was slammed for comparing the Texas Republicans to the Taliban after they approved a new anti-abortion law that gives a $10,000 “bounty” to private citizens who are allowed to sue anyone violating the ban.

Responding to a tweet by Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin condemning the new abortion law, Reid wrote: “So now Texas Republicans are putting bounties on pregnant women. I almost hate to ask what this benighted party will think of next. This is Talibanism. Are Texas conservatives going to be spying on women of childbearing age and turning them in for the bounties?”

In another tweet, she wrote: “I mean, what's next, Texas? What's next, GOP...?” adding a gif from Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale.

Reid’s tweet sparked backlash from her critics, with one person commenting: “Did hackers write this? Because this is stupid even by Joy Reid standards.”

A second person commented: “Did the FBI ever figure out who hacked your computer?”

A third person wrote: “You have quite the imagination.”

Some compared the Texas law to the Biden administration’s “door to door” vaccination plans.

One commenter stated: “You really have issues with reality. Please seek help for your own safety.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected (this can occur as early as six weeks), in May.

The law prohibits state officials from enforcing the ban, but allows any private citizen, even someone outside Texas, to sue an abortion provider or anyone who may have helped someone get an abortion after the limit, for financial damages of up to $10,000 per defendant.

The law will take effect in September, but federal courts, for the most part, have blocked states from enforcing similar measures.

Critics of the law state that this will allow abortion opponents to flood the courts with lawsuits to harass doctors, patients, nurses, domestic violence counselors, someone who drove a woman to a clinic, or even a parent who paid for the procedure.

Abortion rights groups maintained that they would challenge the law even before it got to Abbott’s desk.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said: “The goal is clear: to relentlessly attack our reproductive rights until abortion is a right in name only. Passing these bills is not leadership, it is cruelty and extremism.”

She added that the Texas law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks, exempting women with life-threatening medical conditions or if the fetus has a severe abnormality.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 90 percent of abortions occur in the first 13 weeks of a woman's pregnancy.

