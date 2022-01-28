Mother's Encounter With Southwest Airlines Quickly Goes Viral Online

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Airlines did something pretty amazing for one of its passengers after learning her son was in a coma.

Passenger Peggy Uhle was on a flight ready for take-off from Chicago, Illinois, to Columbus, Ohio, when the plane turned back to the gate unexpectedly. The flight attendant approached Uhle and asked her to get off the plane.

“I figured I was on the wrong plane,” Uhle said. “The gate agent told me to check in at the desk and when I did she told me to call my husband.”

Uhle learned from her husband that her son, who lives in Denver, Colorado, was in a coma after suffering a head injury, reports My Fox Philly.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Before Uhle had even disembarked her scheduled flight or spoken to customer service, Southwest had handled her situation.

“The gate attendant already knew the situation and had booked me on a direct flight to Denver that was leaving in the next two hours,” Uhle told Boarding Area.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The airline did not charge Uhle any additional fees or service charges for the flight.

“They offered a private waiting area, rerouted my luggage, allowed me to board first, and packed a lunch for when I got off the plane in Denver,” Uhle said. “My luggage was delivered to where I was staying, and I even received a call from Southwest asking how my son was doing.”

Uhle is extremely happy with the service she received from Southwest.

“The care that I was shown is second to none,” Uhle said. “We have always liked Southwest Airlines and now we can't say enough good things about them.”

As for Uhle’s son, he is still recovering.

“My son suffered a traumatic brain injury and continues to recover,” Uhle said.

Sources: My Fox Philly, Boarding Area