Mom Walks In On Her Boyfriend On Top Of Her 12-Year-Old Daughter, Makes Him Pay The Price

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Ohio mother reportedly stabbed her boyfriend after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter on Sept. 12.

According to Cleveland.com, the unidentified woman allegedly stabbed the 31-year-old man six times with a knife, primarily on his chest and once behind his head.

He was hospitalized and the mother and daughter suffered some lacerations to their hands during the attack.

The mother was allegedly on her way to bed when she says she found her naked boyfriend on top of her daughter.

"In a fit of rage, (she) grabbed her pocket knife and attacked him," a report says.

After attacking the man, she called the police and explained that she had stabbed her boyfriend for touching her daughter inappropriately.

The man later told police his girlfriend stabbed him because she thought the 12-year-old had feelings for him.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old told authorities the naked man touched her under her clothes, telling her, "This is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend," before sexually assaulting her.

Police have not filed any charges yet.

Readers on social media are already urging authorities not to penalize the mother.

"I Hope they don't file charges against her because if I were her I probably would have done the same thing!!" wrote one person on KTLA 5's Facebook post about the situation. "These men are SICK!!!!"

"Good!!!" added another. "As a mother and grandmother I give props to this mom for protecting her kid! She went all mama bear and did her job. She better not get charged with any wrongdoing for stepping up to protect her child. Go mom! I hope that Bast^^^^ bled out!"

"There shouldn't be any charges filed against the mom," chimed in a third. "As far as that sick sob.... prosecute to the max and put him in general population, the prisoners will take care of him."

"She def did the right thing protecting her daughter!" agreed a fourth. "And I swear she better not get charged either! Too many women let things like this happen cause they're too afraid to lose their bf's but kudos to her for taking action!"

While most supported the mother, a few believe she deserves to be punished.

"Ok I totally understand the mothers rage but two wrongs don’t make a right," wrote one person. "At the very least she should be charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Sorry. But you don’t get to defend a crime with another crime."

