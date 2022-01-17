Mother Sparks Outrage, Faces Death Threats After Posting Photo Online

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

A right wing conservative blogger and mom is facing serious backlash after she tweeted a picture of herself holding an AR-15 assault rifle and a bible while standing in front of an American flag.

Holly Fisher first sparked controversy online when she tweeted a picture of herself standing in front of a Hobby Lobby store, wearing a pro-life shirt, and holding a Chik-fil-A cup shortly after the Supreme Court ruling allowing the store and another employers with religious convictions to refrain from providing employees access to birth control.

“ATTENTION LIBERALS: do NOT look at this picture. Your head will most likely explode,” Fisher tweeted along with the photo.

After receiving backlash for her controversial photo and tweet, Fisher decided to stir up even more controversy by posing for a picture in front of an American flag while holding a bible and an AR-15 assault rifle. Fisher told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that she decided to post the second picture because after the first one, people told her, “The only thing missing is your gun or your bible or your flag.”

“I’m holding my First and Second Amendment rights in my hands,” Fisher told Fox News. “And it all represents freedom.”

After posting the now viral photo, Fisher was flooded with negative reactions. One of the most startling responses to her photo was an Internet meme that puts her picture side by side with a picture of Islamic terrorist Sherafiyah Lewthwaite, who is similarly holding a gun along with a copy of the Quran, along with the caption, “Explain the difference.”

“It's shocking for me that people would compare somebody that's standing in front of our flag that represents our freedom--on Independence Day--and I'm holding my First and Second Amendment rights in my hands, and it all represents freedom,” Fisher said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." “They want to compare me to a woman who thinks quite the opposite. She despises everything about this country and hates this country and would kill all of us if given the opportunity.”

Despite growing backlash, Fisher, a West Virginia resident, continues to defend the controversial photos and says that she will not stop speaking out about her staunch Christian and conservative views.

