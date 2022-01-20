Mother So Surprised By Rent-A-Car Employee's Treatment Of Her That She Asks To Speak To Manager

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A mom of twins from Oklahoma was touched by the act of kindness shown to her by an employee at a rental car agency after she was in a car accident.

Coty Vincent had just been the victim of a hit-and-run accident when she walked into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car with her twin sons, a statement from her on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

Vincent needed a helping hand, literally, and employee John stepped in to help.

"This is John and he works at enterprise,” Vincent wrote with a picture of John holding one of her sons. “He's also a twin and his twin sister is his best friend. While he helped me with my rental due to a hit and run accident, he held one of my twin sons as I don't have a double stroller. One of the most compassionate and caring people I've ever met. We need more people like John who go that extra step. Be a John."

“As a mom of twins, simple gestures go a long way, so it was a great feeling that John recognized I needed help,” Vincent told Babble.

Vincent’s story has since gone viral. The Love What Matters post has been shared more than 8,500 times, with more than 120,000 people giving a reaction. The same post on Vincent’s Facebook page has been shared more than 13,000 times, with at least 115,000 reactions.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has taken note of John’s stellar customer service, and gifted Vincent with something she very much needs.

“We couldn’t let this touching story go unnoticed, so we picked up a few special deliveries,” Enterprise Rent-A-Car wrote in a July 15 Facebook post. "A new ride for the twins is on the way, as well as something for both Coty and John. We’re so proud of all of our team members who help take care of our customers each day by going the extra mile."

Vincent commented on Enterprise's post, expressing her gratitude for John and the company's generosity, Babble reports:

I cannot thank you all enough. I'm so blessed from the day I found out I was having twins. The good Lord knew I could handle the honor of raising these boys and the angels on this Earth have just made things easier with this stroller. I have been confined to my home and grocery store trips by myself for the past eleven months. This stroller will give us a whole new take on life! God bless you Enterprise and all the generous offers from the public!

John is not used to having so much attention.

“I’ve never had this much attention, especially for just doing my job,” he said. “I was a college athlete so I try to take the hard work it took on the football field and apply it in the branch. And it’s really motivating to see people like who I am and what I do.”

Sources: Love What Matters/Facebook, Coty Vincent/Facebook, Babble, Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Facebook