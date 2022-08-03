Mother Snaps After Teacher Takes Away Daughter’s Cell Phone, Grabs A Brick And Launches Surprise Attack

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Pittsburgh woman has been arrested after a brutal assault on her daughter's elementary school teacher.

Dai'Shonta Williams, 29, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, stalking and reckless endangerment, according to KDKA.

The teacher, 46-year-old Janice Watkins, was taken to the hospital with injuries on her face, including a missing tooth.

The trouble between the two women started when Watkins confiscated a cell phone from Williams' fourth grade daughter. The girl allegedly bit Watkins, requiring the girl's mother to come to the school.

While mother and teacher were meeting, the girl claimed that Watkins had choked her.

"She is going to get it later," Williams said of Watkins, according to KDKA.

Later that day, Watkins was stuck in traffic on her way home when a man and a woman got out of their car and approached her.

The woman, alleged to be Williams, threw a brick through Watkins' window, hitting her in the face.

The woman then dragged Watkins out of her car and began punching and kicking her in the street before fleeing.

Watkins identified the suspect as Williams, shown above in her mug shot.

Watkins' husband spoke to KDKA, but didn't want to be identified because he was concerned for his family's safety.

"Sad and disappointed that people would go to such lengths against another human being over something so petty," he said.

Watkins' husband also described her injuries, saying his wife is in a lot of pain but feels lucky to be alive.

"Her face was numb, she has lumps all along her forehead and all along the side of her face. It's not disfiguring, but it shouldn't be there. It was caused by somebody else doing something crazy," he said.

When police found Williams after the assault, she told them that after she left the school, she went to a police station with her boyfriend to file a complaint against Watkins for allegedly choking her daughter.

Williams then confessed to following Watkins from the school and punching her in the street.

"I ain't gonna lie, I did it," she said, according to KDKA.

Williams denies throwing a brick at Watkins.

The president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Nina Exposito-Visgitis, released a statement condemning the assault and said no teacher should ever have to face this situation.

"Words are not enough to express my horror about the brutal attack on one of our own yesterday," she said in the statement, according to WTAE. "Appalled, incensed and enraged are a few of the emotions I am feeling right now."

Williams remains in jail on $50,000 bond.

Sources: KDKA, WTAE