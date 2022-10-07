Skip to main content

Mother Sends Her Child To Daycare With Note In Lunchbox, Teacher Responds With 'Offensive' Message

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that highlight a spike in bad behavior from American teachers toward their students.

Francesca Easdon has been sending her son to Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood, Texas, for three years, until the incident that left her outraged.

On that fateful day, she sent her five-year-old to school with a note in his lunch box stating: “Please tell (child's name) that his mommy loves him so much and I'm thinking about him.”

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

When she got the lunch box back, however, she was horrified by the message scrawled in a Sharpie: “No! Put him on a diet and go away!”

Speaking to ABC 13, she stated that she has never had an issue with the daycare until that day.

“The thing that upset me the most is that this is bullying,” she said, explaining that her son is an “extremely picky” eater and that she’d been introducing “healthy options” in his meals. She explained this to the daycare.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

She stated that the note made her “livid,” and that she “immediately reached out to the school.”

She met with the director and her mother-in-law to demand that action be taken.

She said: “I was assured that it was being investigated and handled, yet almost no remorse was shown. I also brought to their attention the fact that on his teachers public Facebook page there were mass posts regarding drug use and other very inappropriate content.”

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Easdon stated that she was “disgusted” that she put her trust in the staff and transferred her son to “a beautiful new facility.”

She later stated that the employee was fired, and the director of the center apologized for the incident.

Easdon stated: “And for the record, I feel that Kyler is absolutely perfect the way he is, I'm just helping him make healthier choices.”

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

“Monitor your daycares closely and stay away from this facility, they do NOT deserve the privilege of teaching our children,” she added. 

Sources: Daily Mail

