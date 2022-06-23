Mother Offends Other Moms Because Of Her Plastic Surgery, Fashion Sense

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show more and more women around the country are challenging what it means for clothing to be “inappropriate” and fighting back against “conservative” dress codes.

An Australian mother and glamour model said that she is criticized on a daily basis for the way she looks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bella Vrondos, 33, said that she is constantly ridiculed by strangers for her breast implants and fashion sense, which is inspired by Kim Kardashian. Some have criticized that her love of clothing, lingerie, and shoes means that she does not spend money on her children.

Vrondos has been told by many other parents that she should dress more modestly, in "appropriate parental clothing." She said, however, that there is no "right or wrong way" for a parent to look.

According to the Daily Mail, the model said that she is "viewed differently by society," because of her appearance, adding that a stranger once advertised her as an escort on Craigslist.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"People see me and they think I'm a mean girl, there's a lot of judgment," Vrondos said. "I love Kim Kardashian, she's sexy but she's classy. I love wearing whatever she wears but I'm never distasteful, my hair and makeup are always done. Dressing up and doing my makeup makes me feel good about myself."

Vrondos said that she was viewed differently by other mothers after getting breast implants.

"I didn't get plastic surgery to look like a porn star but because I've had three kids and my body totally deformed -- I did it to be happy and to feel confident with my body," she said.

She added, "Being a mom doesn't mean you have to give up your whole self being, I am trying to create awareness about that. If I wear heels to the shopping center people will look at me, because you're expected to dress down. I love wearing skirts, dresses and high heels."

The mother said that despite the criticism from others, her children love the way she looks and wouldn't want her to change.

"My children love me the way I am, if I was to change my appearance then I wouldn’t be their mom -- I wouldn’t be me," she said. "My kids think that I am the best person on the planet, they look at all the other moms and they wonder why they’re not like me. My daughter Keira is exactly like me, she's the prodigy of Bella. My kids love me for me and don't want me to change."

According to Clash Daily, after posting an image of herself with her three children on social media, she began receiving a lot of hate from strangers.

"I posted a photo on social media of me and my kids at school with their awards and the photo went viral because apparently the way I was dressed wasn't appropriate for school," she said. "People were commenting saying I had my boobs out and I shouldn't have worn that dress."

The mother said that she is sharing her story because she is tired of feeling judged by strangers and she wants to spread the message that there is no right or wrong way for parents to present themselves.

"My aim is to give everybody the same kind of confidence that I have achieved within those years of looking after myself," she said. "When people see me, they get intimidated but when they talk to me they realize that I'm just a normal person."

Sources: Daily Mail, Clash Daily