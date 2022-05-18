Mother Of 3-Year-Old Who Was Arrested For Having Sex With Dogs Gets Busted Yet Again

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

After being accused of having sexual relations with a dog, one Florida mother is in trouble again for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Mother of a 3-year-old son, 23-year-old Brittany Sonnier reportedly slept with a teenage boy who lived with his father next door, reported the Daily Mail.

In addition to having sex with the boy at least two nights in a row, she is accused of also supplying him with alcohol and marijuana.

When the unidentified boy learned she had allegedly had sexual relations with dogs in 2012, he reportedly feared he had contracted a venereal disease from the woman. Consequently, he revealed the affair to his parents and Sonnier was arrested.

Authorities charged her with two felonies: lewd and lascivious battery sex act with a person less than 16 years of age and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Sonnier was previously arrested in November 2012 for allegedly having vaginal and oral sex with a few dogs, The Huffington Post reports.

“We received a report ... alleging bestiality on the part of Brittany Sonnier," police Sgt. Joe Harrold said at the time. "Our investigations bureau investigated the allegations and [then] forwarded a criminal complaint to the county attorney’s office."

It was revealed a former boyfriend of the woman’s had tipped police off.

At first, the man said Sonnier seemed “like a nice, sweet and innocent girl."

But that was before he learned about her alleged love of bestiality.

“They sat down and Brittany used his phone to look some things up,” a police report, obtained by The Huffington Post, states. “He expected Brittany to ask if they could have a threesome or if he wanted to be a swinging couple. He would have been fine with either of those things — he is very open.”

Yet instead, Sonnier reportedly proposed a far more disturbing scenario.

“Brittany started to show him pictures of people having sex with animals,” the report continues. “She told him that she was interested and into having sex with dogs. She went on to tell him that she has been having sex with their family dogs since she was 13 years old.”

