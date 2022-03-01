Mother Lets Men Rape Daughters For Cash And Other Forms Of ‘Compensation’, Learns Fate

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

25-year-old Morgan Summerlin pled guilty to letting several men, including a 78-year-old, rape her daughters for money.

In a news release, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office stated that Summerlin pled guilty to charges of cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. said in a statement: “It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case. I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

According to officials, the two children told adults in April 2017 that their mother would take them to men’s homes where they were raped and molested for money. They stated that in one incident, they were taken to the home of 78-year-old Richard Office, referred to as "Pop."

Officials stated that "Pop" would give Summerlin drugs, and in one incident he raped the younger girl while the older one rubbed his feet. Summerlin was in the living room as the abuse occurred.

"Afterward, Office gave the girls one-hundred dollars, and the girls’ mother immediately took the money from them," the DA's office revealed.

Summerlin would frequently post about her children on Facebook.

Summerlin also took the girls to the home of Alfredo Trejo, where a similar assault occurred.

Trejo and Office were convicted on numerous charges including rape, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual battery.

Office was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 years to run concurrently. Trejo received 25 years jail term, and life on probation.

Officials also revealed that the children's grandmother, Teresa Davidson, pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to children after she failed to protect the girls when they told her they were being sexually abused.

She was sentenced to serve five years in prison, minus time served.

“The impact that this ongoing sexual abuse had on those children is tragic, and we are grateful that the jury held the defendant (Office) accountable for his depraved conduct," said Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Irina Khasin in a statement.

