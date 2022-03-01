Skip to main content

Mother Lets Men Rape Daughters For Cash And Other Forms Of ‘Compensation’, Learns Fate

Photo Credit: Twitter/NewsChannel 5, Twitter/OneRandomChick

Photo Credit: Twitter/NewsChannel 5, Twitter/OneRandomChick

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

25-year-old Morgan Summerlin pled guilty to letting several men, including a 78-year-old, rape her daughters for money.

In a news release, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office stated that Summerlin pled guilty to charges of cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. said in a statement: “It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case. I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

According to officials, the two children told adults in April 2017 that their mother would take them to men’s homes where they were raped and molested for money. They stated that in one incident, they were taken to the home of 78-year-old Richard Office, referred to as "Pop."

Officials stated that "Pop" would give Summerlin drugs, and in one incident he raped the younger girl while the older one rubbed his feet. Summerlin was in the living room as the abuse occurred.

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

"Afterward, Office gave the girls one-hundred dollars, and the girls’ mother immediately took the money from them," the DA's office revealed.

Summerlin would frequently post about her children on Facebook.

Summerlin also took the girls to the home of Alfredo Trejo, where a similar assault occurred.

Trejo and Office were convicted on numerous charges including rape, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual battery.

Photo Credit: Twitter/NewsChannel 5

Photo Credit: Twitter/NewsChannel 5

Office was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 years to run concurrently. Trejo received 25 years jail term, and life on probation.

Officials also revealed that the children's grandmother, Teresa Davidson, pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to children after she failed to protect the girls when they told her they were being sexually abused.

Photo Credit: 11Alive

Photo Credit: 11Alive

She was sentenced to serve five years in prison, minus time served.

“The impact that this ongoing sexual abuse had on those children is tragic, and we are grateful that the jury held the defendant (Office) accountable for his depraved conduct," said Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Irina Khasin in a statement.

Sources: Fox News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

rape
Society

Mother Lets Men Rape Daughters For Cash And Other Forms Of ‘Compensation’, Learns Fate

couple
Society

Couple Taking Photos In Nature Run For Help When They Hear ‘Whispers’ In The Trees

attack
Society

21-Year-Old College Student And Her Stepdad Fatally Shot In ‘Senseless’ Attack

Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Pedophile Learns Her Fate Promo Image
Society

Teen Girl Learns Fate After Stabbing Pedophile Who Was Spared Jail Time

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Realizes What He Had Just Fed Her Promo Image
Society

Man Arrested Then Jailed After Girlfriend Realizes What He Fed Her

Postal Worker Checks Why Elderly Woman Was Sending So Many Packages, Gets Huge Shock Promo Image
Society

Worker Checks Why Old Lady Was Sending So Many Packages, Stunned When She Discovers Why

Girls Attack Elderly Man, Run Off Laughing - Don't Realize What's About To Happen To Them (Video) Promo Image
Society

Girls Attack Elderly Man Then Run Off Laughing, Don't Realize What's About To Happen To Them

secret
Society

Guy Hid Secret Along 16 Miles Of Road Every Day, Then Woman Sees It