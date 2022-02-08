Mother Goes To Class With 'Misbehaved' Daughter, Comes Away With Long List Of Grievances

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

Kristina Brandy received an email from her daughter’s teacher, explaining that her child was misbehaving in class. In response, Brandy decided to spend the day in her daughter’s eighth-grade class.

In a “I’m Here Cause My Child Won’t Behave,” shirt, she went from class to class with her kid, and was flabbergasted by what she saw.

Earlier in the day, she took to Facebook and posted a photo of herself standing next to her daughter. The post read: “She is pissed. I think she forgot who her mother is… She gone learn today.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Later in the day, however, she went back to Facebook to recount her experiences during the few hours she spent at the school.

She began: “During my day as an 8th grader I took note of a few things. These kids are bad as hell. These kids are disrespectful. There should be a lot more parents taking a day at school to see how their child behaves.”

“Teachers are Angel’s sent from heaven,” she wrote. “I couldn’t do it, wanted to choke about 6 kids. These little girls are EXTRA Grown.”

“If your middle school child has a sew-in and fake nails… YOU ARE A PART OF THE PROBLEM,” she added.

Turning her attention to the school’s faults, she wrote: “School lunch is horrible. I feel like an unfit parent for subjecting my children to eat that stuff,” adding that lunchtime was “chaotic” and treated like “a prison meal time.”

She wrote that the dismissal process “chaotic,” adding, “There must be a better way.”

She continued: “Teachers spend more time policing kids on their cell phones. Parents, your child does not need their phone at school. We survived without them, they will be fine. It’s a distraction.”

Addressing the parents, she added, “It’s ok to remind your kids that they are kids and be respectful to adults. These kids have 0 respect. Get involved with your child in school…. the teachers appreciate you and your child with appreciate you later in life.”

“My daughter is PISSED at me for showing up, but she knows that I love her and only want what’s best for her,” she added.

Brandy’s post quickly went viral, with parents applauding her efforts and honesty. Some parents even decided to do the same.

In another post, Brandy posted a picture of another mother who’d decided to do the same, shirt included.

“It’s a Movement Baby! When you inspire another parent to show up and show out! She sent me a photo. Way to go Patty Perez! #SupportOurSchools,” Brandy captioned the post.