Mother Found In Bed With Son, Cops React When They See What’s Next To Them After

Photo Credit: Saline County Sheriff's Office via KATV, Kalmia/Wikimedia Commons

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

An Arkansas mother is accused of attempting to kill her young son and herself by overdosing on Xanax pills, an arrest warrant states.

According to KATV, Saline County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home of Sommer Leann Hyatt, 32, for a welfare check at around 7:23 a.m. Upon entering the home, they found the mother lying on her bed with her young son.

An arrest affidavit states that Hyatt appeared "pale in color" and "lethargic" and that she was slow to respond. She was found lying on her side, facing her son, who was asleep in a fetal position.

According to Arkansas Online, police initially spoke to Hyatt's brother and ex-husband at the scene. Hyatt's brother told police that his sister told him prior to the authorities' arrival that she had taken about 50 bars of Xanax.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Police say that Hyatt's son may have also been given Xanax after deputies were advised that he was not behaving like himself.

Responding officers found two prescription medicine bottles open on the night stand. One was labeled Alprazolam and the other Sertraline.

Hyatt reportedly told a social worker during questioning that she intended to kill herself and her son. The boy's father and legal guardian said that the mother threatened to take her own life twice in the last year.

Both Hyatt and her son were taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated. Hyatt has since been arrested and was held in the Saline County Jail on charges of attempted capital murder, introduction into the body of another, and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was released from jail on $100,000 bond.

Photo Credit: Saline County Sheriff's Office via KATV, Kalmia/Wikimedia Commons

The child has been released from the hospital and is currently recovering from the incident.

Hyatt was scheduled to appear in Saline County Circuit Court on June 14, according to court records.

Readers shared their thoughts on the shocking story.

"I hope she gets help and her son is with someone who will protect and help him get over this terrible ordeal," one reader commented.

"I blame the father [and] family for not having her on watch or letting her take the child knowing she had tried to commit suicide before," another user wrote.

"Children don't ask to come into this world can't handle a situation get help," another reader added. "Leave the children out of it."

Sources: KATV, Arkansas Online