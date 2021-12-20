Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Mother Calls Police On Her 14-Year-Old Son After Catching Him Raping His 8-Year-Old Cousin

Photo Credit: WMAR-2 News

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

A 14-year-old was arrested by Baltimore City Police for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Solomon Pule was allegedly caught committing the crime by his mother.

She said that she’d been upstairs putting her two-year-old child down for a nap and asked Solomon and her eight-year-old niece to clean up the living room. However, she noticed that the house was too quiet so she headed downstairs to check on the two.

She walked into the living room and found the two on the love seat – Solomon had his pants down and her niece’s skirt was pulled up. There was a pair of scissors next to them.

According to the victim, Solomon had threatened her with the scissors to keep her quiet.

The statement of probable cause stated: “Solomon told me if I scream to tell you he was going to cut me. He shoved his thing in me.”

Police stated that he admitted to the crime when he was interviewed.

He’s been charged as an adult.

Sources: CBS Baltimore

