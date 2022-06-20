Mother Births 3rd Set Of Twins, But When She Sees Birth Certificate She Can't Believe Her Eyes

A Wisconsin couple gave birth to a set of twins -- and it would turn out to be their third set of twins born on the same exact day.

In 2013, Carrie and Craig Kosinski were contacted by a woman and asked if they would be open to adopting the twins she was pregnant with.

"She said she was pregnant and wasn't able to give the babies the lives they deserved and wanted to put them up for adoption," Carrie told NBC's "Today." The couple agreed, despite previously planning on having biological children.

"We just felt like that was what God wanted us to do, so we decided to put our own plans down and pursue the plan that God had for us and that was to adopt first," she said.

The babies, Adalynn and Kenna, were born by emergency cesarean section on Feb. 28, 2014. The date also happened to be the birthday of their biological siblings, JJ and CeCe, who were born the previous year.

A year after becoming legal guardians of Adalynn and Kenna, the Kosinskis were contacted again by the mother and asked to adopt JJ and CeCe. The couple agreed.

In September 2015, the Kosinskis learned that they were expecting twins, and Carrie gave birth by emergency C-section on a date that completely shocked them -- Feb. 28, 2016. The babies were supposed to be born just over three months later, but Carrie's water broke at 19 weeks and she was put on hospital bed rest for six weeks before the C-section.

Despite the fact that all six of her children shared a birthday, Kosinski said that they're all unique and different.

"They are all very different. Each has their very own personality, which is very fun, but we get pulled in six different directions," she said.

The family said they decided to tell their story in the hopes that others would become more open-minded about adoption.

"We believe that because God adopted us into His family that we were meant to adopt these children into our family," she said. "It's such a huge blessing to us. We love all our children the same. We wouldn't want our lives to be any different."

The story quickly went viral, with many expressing well-wishes toward the family.

"Wow congratulations to your beautiful family!!!!God bless you always!!!" one Shared reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"Wow...This is touching and defintely God appointed. All born in the same day but different years...really amazing," another added.