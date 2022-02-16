Skip to main content

Mother Asks 'Rude' Teens To Be Quiet In Movie Theater, Days Later She Hears From Their Mom

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest children's misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

When Alabama mother Kyesha Smith Wood found out that her children had been disrespectful at a movie theater, she quickly punished them.

However, she went a step further, posting a Facebook post to find the woman who was disrupted by her daughter and stepdaughter, and apologize to her.

In the post, Wood wrote that she dropped off the two girls and her son at a movie theater on Friday night, and later her son told her that the girls had been "rude and obnoxious" during the movie.

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

A woman approached the girls and asked them to be quiet, later telling them after the movie that her husband had been laid off.

"This was the last movie she would be able to take her daughter to for a while and my girls ruined that for her," Wood’s post read.

She stated that the girls were punished, but that they "owe you an apology."

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

"My husband and I are having them write your apology letter tonight and we would like to pay for your next movie and snacks out of their allowance," she wrote. "Please message me if this is you."

The post was shared over 5,000 times since Saturday morning, with many parents hailing Wood’s parenting.

"Parenting. You're doing it right," one person wrote.

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

"If our youth had more good parenting like this, then the world would be a better place," a second person commented.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that the mother with "great parenting skills" had found who she was looking for.

The department’s Facebook post read: "They have been in touch with one another and all is being set right. Nothing but grace and class on the part of both these ladies."

Wood, on Tuesday, revealed that the woman she was looking for was Alabama mother Rebecca Boyd.

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Boyd wrote on Smith’s Facebook post: "The way you handled the situation and the lessons you are teaching your girls is wonderful. This is something we will never forget!!!! I feel like we will always be connected!!!!"

Wood thanked those who had praised her parenting, but stated that she's not a hero.

"As long as we are teachable, willing to recognize our faults, and as willing to learn from our mistakes as our children, we will be ok," she wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Sources: CBS News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

teens
Society

Mother Asks 'Rude' Teens To Be Quiet In Movie Theater, Days Later She Hears From Their Mom

mom
Society

Mom With 4-Month-Old Baby Hears Loud Noise, Sees Officer Walking From Her Home

student
Society

Student Throws Bleach On Police Officer Trying To Break Up A Fight, Quickly Regrets It

judge
Society

Judge Brings Teens Who Killed Innocents To Tears After Uttering Several Words

killer
Society

Killer Smiles At Victim’s Family In Court, Judge Wipes Smug Grin Off His Face

judge
Society

Man Smirks At Widow As She Cries In Court, Judge Wipes The Grin Off His Face When He Reads Verdict

mcdonalds
Society

McDonald’s Worker Tells Cop ‘I Ain’t Serving No Police’, Boss Has Perfect Reply

kidnap
Society

4 Florida Men Attempt To Kidnap Teen Girl, Hero Father Makes Them Regret It