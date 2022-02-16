Mother Asks 'Rude' Teens To Be Quiet In Movie Theater, Days Later She Hears From Their Mom

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest children's misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

When Alabama mother Kyesha Smith Wood found out that her children had been disrespectful at a movie theater, she quickly punished them.

However, she went a step further, posting a Facebook post to find the woman who was disrupted by her daughter and stepdaughter, and apologize to her.

In the post, Wood wrote that she dropped off the two girls and her son at a movie theater on Friday night, and later her son told her that the girls had been "rude and obnoxious" during the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A woman approached the girls and asked them to be quiet, later telling them after the movie that her husband had been laid off.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"This was the last movie she would be able to take her daughter to for a while and my girls ruined that for her," Wood’s post read.

She stated that the girls were punished, but that they "owe you an apology."

"My husband and I are having them write your apology letter tonight and we would like to pay for your next movie and snacks out of their allowance," she wrote. "Please message me if this is you."

The post was shared over 5,000 times since Saturday morning, with many parents hailing Wood’s parenting.

"Parenting. You're doing it right," one person wrote.

"If our youth had more good parenting like this, then the world would be a better place," a second person commented.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that the mother with "great parenting skills" had found who she was looking for.

The department’s Facebook post read: "They have been in touch with one another and all is being set right. Nothing but grace and class on the part of both these ladies."

Wood, on Tuesday, revealed that the woman she was looking for was Alabama mother Rebecca Boyd.

Boyd wrote on Smith’s Facebook post: "The way you handled the situation and the lessons you are teaching your girls is wonderful. This is something we will never forget!!!! I feel like we will always be connected!!!!"

Wood thanked those who had praised her parenting, but stated that she's not a hero.

"As long as we are teachable, willing to recognize our faults, and as willing to learn from our mistakes as our children, we will be ok," she wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Sources: CBS News