More Bad News For The Clintons As New Evidence Emerges In The Epstein Scandal

Bill and Hillary Clinton are allegedly visiting the notorious 'baby-making ranch,' owned by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein almost every year after the couple left the White House.

According to an exclusive interview from the DailyMailTV with a former IT system contractor of the estate, the former president and the Clintons were Epstein's closest 'celebrity mate' who visited the Zorro ranch 'a whole bunch of times.'

The former presidential family stayed at the 10,000-acre estate in the New Mexico desert, but never personally visited the main house. Instead they often stayed at one of the two guest houses from Epstein’s special 19th-century cowboy-themed village, around just a mile south of his own luxury mountain top villa.

From the exclusive DailyMailTV images, the guest homes feature a traditional Wild West-style, complete with a saloon bar and even an old schoolhouse with a large American flag, right beside Epstein's private airstrip where he often lands, including the infamous 'Lolita Express'.

These were all reported by the security expert Jared Kellogg, who was asked by ranch manager Brice Gordon to maintain the security of the main house and the Zorro ranch’s village.

The ranch is allegedly one of Epstein's properties that hosted underage girls flown from all over the world, where he planned to impregnate at least 20 women at a time to improve the human race with his genes.

“My contact was Brice, their main concern was that there was no video surveillance on the property at all. I thought this was a simple request, as they wanted surveillance to protect their investment. It's a huge site.” Kellogs said.

“But what was weird was that the whole time I was on-site, Brice would be bragging about how the Clintons would visit, the whole family. Not just Bill, but Bill, his wife, their kid, and they would stay on the ranch itself.”

Kellogg said he never talked with Epstein directly and never heard back after sending an estimate.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google