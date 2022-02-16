Mom With 4-Month-Old Baby Hears Loud Noise, Sees Officer Walking From Her Home

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

Rachel Brindley, a resident of Harvest, Alabama, had just returned from vacation with her family when her husband was called to work.

With a newborn child and chores that needed her attention, she decided to tackle her work with her baby strapped to her chest. Out in the yard, the stay-at-home set her sights on the lawn and began mowing.

Speaking of her husband Ryan, Rachel said: “He works hard so I can be a stay-at-home mom, and I actually enjoy mowing. I’m not one to just sit around.”

Halfway through mowing, she watched as a Madison County Sherriff’s patrol car stopped outside her home and a deputy walked out of the car. As he walked towards mom and child, Rachel began fretting that he was going to reprimand her for having her baby with her as she mowed.

In her subsequent Facebook post, Rachel shared her pleasant surprise: “Y’all I thought I was about to get in trouble or something for baby wearing while mowing. But this sweet deputy stopped and insisted on mowing my yard for me!”

Touched by his kindness, Rachel snapped a few photos of the officer in action. While he wished to remain anonymous and asked Rachel not to praise him, she just couldn’t help but share her joy with the world.

Ryan said: “I can’t express enough of my gratitude for this man-in-blue. It’s small in nature, but was a huge help to my wife today. I’m sure, from what we gather from people who know him, this is just an everyday thing for him. He basically does something like this every day.”

Madison County Sherriff’s Office confirmed that the deputy was one of their own, and posted one of Rachel’s pictures on their official Twitter account with the caption: “MCSO Deputy helping a new Mom with a baby by mowing her lawn. Well beyond the call of duty — she was very thankful.”