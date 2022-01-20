Mom Whose Car Caught On Fire In Chick-Fil-A Parking Lot Has Unexpected Encounter With Owner

Photo credit: Screenshot via WKRN

Morgan Carter was on her lunch break in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, when her car suddenly caught fire.

“I was panicking,” Carter told WKRN. "I didn’t really know what was happening."

The owner of the Chik-fil-A, Todd Hunley, tried to help Carter put the fire out, but was unsuccessful.

With her car completely destroyed, Carter had no way to get home and would no longer be able to drive her two children around.

Fortunately for Carter, Hunley wasn’t the only person willing to help that day. Pastor Kevin Cook was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

"I just asked [Carter], ‘hey what can I do to help?’” Cook told WKRN. "She was like ‘I really just want you to pray that somehow we can get a car, because this is all we have.’ I knew in that moment that was what we were supposed to do,"

"...There is no way we can leave here until she’s got a vehicle,'” Cook continued.

Cook and Hunley went above and beyond to help Carter by paying for a new car she could drive home that same day.

The generous pair managed to find Carter a minivan after she said she'd always wanted one for her family.

"I love it, my kids love it, I love it, it’s just awesome, it’s awesome," Carter said.

“I was hysterical,” Carter said. "I was crying and I was happy at the same time, but still in shock from just everything that was going, and for it to just end so wonderful is just amazing."

Carter hopes her story will inspire others to do good deeds.

“There are good people out there, and I’m so blessed to be one of those people that was able to be helped and I hope one day to be able to do that for someone else,” she said.

