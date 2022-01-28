Mom Tries To Get Away From ‘Creepy’ Biker Who Was Watching Her, Then Feels Tap On Her Shoulder

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from people even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A woman was at her local grocery store when a biker came up to her, tapped her on the shoulder and then did something amazing: He paid for her groceries.

A motorcycle club in Greenville, Michigan, decided to pay it forward and members visited a local Meijer store to search the aisles for shoppers to surprise with the generous gesture.

"In order to touch as many people as we could, we bought forty $50 gift cards," The Chosen Ones motorcycle club member Jerry "Bear" Cook told WXMI. "We’ve had our crew out looking for folks who look as if though they may need a little extra help."

Cook and other members of the club surprised shoppers with gift cards as they stepped onto check out lines -- bringing many shocked people to tears.

"It's been amazing," Cook said. "At least two of the families I tapped on their shoulder said please don't make me cry and it happened."

Mother Tara Williams said she was one of the surprised shoppers who got a gift card from the motorcycle club.

"This guy came up to me and gave me a $50 Meijer gift card to help pay for groceries and Christmas presents," she said. "Hopefully I can pay it forward someday to help other people."

Others were just as appreciative of the gesture.

"It's amazing," Jessica Reway said. "It's great to see that there are people out there that are paying it forward what they can do."

Cook said the club's mission statement is to "help kids and better the community" -- something that has already been done by starting The Chosen Ones registered charity. The group raised money and distributed toys for children, working with another local charity, and bought more than 200 backpacks for kids going back to school.

"My heart is full," Cook said. "Just to see all of my brothers and sisters, the smiles on their faces as we are doing this, and we see the people light up when we give them the card and tell them Merry Christmas. Our hearts are very full."

The story quickly went viral, with my readers praising the club's generosity.

"Never judge a book by its cover," one reader commented on Facebook. "What a great group of men embracing the true spirit of Christmas."

"I know these guys personally....yes they truly are great people. They love to help and give to the community," another added.