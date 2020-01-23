Mom Tries To Enroll Daughter In School, Turned Away Over Her Outfit

In Houston, a mother claimed that she was unable to register her daughter for her high school class because of the clothes she was wearing.

Joselyn Lewis showed up at Madison High School dressed in a Marilyn Monroe T-shirt dress and headscarf. However, she was told that she could not go inside the school.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At first, Lewis assumed that the administrator had mistaken her for a student. She then explained that she was at the school to register her child.

Lewis said “She went on to say that she still couldn’t let me on the premises because I was not in dress code and I still didn’t understand what that meant. She said that my head scarf was out of dress code and my dress was too short.”

Lewis stated that she had un-enrolled her 15-year-old daughter from Lamar High School because of bullying, and that she wished to enroll her at Madison instead.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“When I went to Lamar, I had no problems, but when I got to Madison High School, they refused me access to the premises because of what I had on. I mean, I didn’t understand why my headscarf and my dress would conflict with me enrolling someone in school,” she said.

Lewis stated that she did not want to wear her hair out because it was still not done.

She said, “I’m not saying that it’s a part of my religion, but it could have been, but I just wanted to have it up. Who are you to say that I can’t wear my hair up? In a scarf? Who are you to tell me how to dress?”

She maintained that the dress she was wearing passed the finger length test, and that it wasn’t shorter than her fingers.

She was upset, and told the administrator that she wanted to take a look at the “parent dress code.”

She said, “I wanted to see proof of where it says parents can come dressed a certain way, but it wouldn’t show me that. I wouldn’t leave, so they called the police department. They called them on me and I guess he was coming to tell me to leave, but I was already on the phone with the school board.”

She continued, “I can wear what I want to wear. I don’t have to get all dolled up to enroll her to school. My child’s education, anyone’s child’s education should be more important than what someone has on, that shouldn’t matter.”

Houston Independent School District officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: ArkLaTex Homepage