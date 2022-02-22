Mother Stunned After Seeing How Snow White Treated Her 2-Year-Old Autistic Son At Disney World

A North Carolina mother shared a touching video of her 2-year-old son at Disney World that has since gone viral.

Amanda Coley took her son Jack Jack, who is autistic, to the Florida theme park. She claims her son is non-verbal and generally shy around strangers, but when little Jack Jack met Snow White, all that changed.

In the video, Jack Jack is seen sitting beside Snow White while smiling tenderly and gazing into her big, bright eyes. At one point, Jack Jack even rests his head in her lap, which causes her to erupt in laughter.

"I must have cried 1000 tears watching his interaction with her," Coley wrote on her Facebook page, according to the Daily Mail. "He was in love."

The video has touched the hearts of many across the world, having been viewed more than 70,000 times on YouTube and reportedly six million times on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

According to comments on the video's YouTube page, Coley isn't the only one moved to tears.

"This brought so many tears to my eyes," one comment wrote. "What a sweet baby you have,"

"Your little man has just melted my heart into a big gooey puddle!," another comment said.

Following the rave response to her video, Coley, who has two autistic sons, created the Facebook page Disney Adventures & Autism. On the page, she explains:

Disney World is our happy place! Everyone that knows us will tell you that in a heartbeat. Having two boys with autism does not make every trip the easiest in the world. They each have their challenges but Disney goes above and beyond to make sure they are happy and are made to feel just like every other kid.

The theme park has yet to issue an official response to the video.

