Mom Straps Her Newborn In Car Seat, Throws Her Out 2nd-Story Window Before Taking Her Last Breaths

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a spike in house fires around the country.

Shelby Carter is being hailed a hero after her quick thinking saved her newborn daughter’s life on Monday.

As their home was engulfed in flames, Carter strapped 10-day-old Keana in a car seat and dropped her from the second-story window.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to Wyoming-Speer Fire Department captain Jake Plumer, paramedics and firefighters found the baby safe on the ground.

Crews tried to save the 21-year-old mother who was trapped in the home, but they couldn’t get to her in time.

She was pronounced dead after firefighters found her in an upstairs bedroom of the home. According to an autopsy, she died from smoke inhalation.

In a Facebook post, the fire department sent their condolences and asked for donations for Carter’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The post read: “Words can not describe what has happened within our community today. We have experienced a feeling that no department wants to go through. Words can not express the way we truly feel.”

According to Shawna Burwell, Carter’s cousin: “Her 21st birthday was yesterday, and on Facebook, she had posted what a great birthday and this morning on Snapchat I’d seen ‘loving these mommy moments’ and she had the baby laying on her chest.”

Carter’s obituary read: “She loved every child she came in contact with and they loved her. Her greatest moment was becoming a mom.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help Carter’s baby and her family has raised over $30,000 as of Saturday evening.

“It has been unbelievable to witness the amount of support that our community has given not only to the family but to everyone involved in this tragic event. It makes us very proud and honored to be a part of this community,” Plumer stated.

Sources: CBS News