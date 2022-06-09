Mom Stands Her Ground After Getting Shamed For Writing 'Tough Love' Letter To Her 13-Year-Old Son

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

33-year-old Heidi Johnson found herself in the middle of an online storm after she posted a note she’d written to her 13-year-old son Aaron.

The note called for the teen to start paying his share of rent and bills, and do his share of chores if he insisted on behaving "like a roommate" instead of her son. The note garnered cheers from some parents, and condemnation from others.

One person commented: “[You're] shaming your child and doing something to him that will last for the rest of his life. You are a terrible mother and you should have your child forcibly removed from your home.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking to TODAY.com, Johnson said: “It does make me a little sad at times that moms are so quick to judge the actions of another mother [but] I can't let the negative comments that others make hurt me or take them too personally. I do appreciate that other mothers defend me. They are the ones that have either been there before themselves, or are able to take a minute and walk around in my shoes.”

In a follow-up post, Johnson explained that Aaron had been lying about doing his homework and earning money on YouTube. She highlighted the difficulties of raising a 13-year-old boy, as well as a few parenting philosophies. She maintained that she loved her child.

Despite the controversy sparked by her post, Johnson said: “I don't believe in regrets. If you have learned something from an experience that helps you to become a better person, there is nothing to regret."

"I have to believe that some greater good can come from my mistake of making that post public," she added.

She revealed that her chronic health issues prevent her from working, and that she got a new sense of purpose when she received an influx of messages from moms asking for guidance.

“My post seems to have opened a door, and people feel safe coming to me and asking for advice, venting, or even just have someone bear witness to their experience by listening and opening up and sharing a piece of myself in return. I am able to help people from my bed by a few clicks and keystrokes,” she said.

She maintained that she just wants to do her best raising her son, and inspire others to do the same without judgment.

She said: “I have made loads of parenting mistakes, just as we all do. You keep trying keys until you find the one that unlocks the door to what will work for your child.”

Sources: Today