Mom Sick For 10 Years With Mystery Illness Until Construction Workers Find Something In Her Furnace

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in June 2018.

An Indiana woman spent 10 years experiencing extreme fatigue, a medical mystery that was finally solved after construction workers visited her home.

41-year-old Shelbyville resident, Kathi Wilson, was walking with a cane because of her condition, which left her family baffled.

She exhibited flu-like symptoms - malaise, muscle ache, fatigue – which got worse over time.

"Over the years it kept getting worse and worse," Ashley, Wilson’s daughter, told Inside Edition.

Her doctor, Mary Beth Hensley, was also left stumped, and couldn’t figure out what the issue was.

"[She had] cardiac testing, chest x-rays, MRI’s [of] the brain, the spine, to see if something was related. I felt we were very thorough, but didn't come up with a solution," Dr. Hensley said.

Eventually, a bathroom remodel unearthed the cause of the mysterious illness.

The construction crew found out that Wilson’s furnace and water heater were not properly installed and there was a small carbon monoxide leak in the home.

"I was shocked," Wilson said.

The contractors fixed the connections and Wilson is now bouncing back, although her voice is still weak.

"I feel great. I haven’t been this happy in I can’t tell how long," she said.

“I want to thank you guys for giving me my life back,” she said, expressing gratitude to the contractors.

Sources: Inside Edition

