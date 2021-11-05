Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Publish date:

Mom Shocked At Cost Of Daughter's Birthday Dinner When Server Brings Her The Check

Author:
Photo Credit: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, Google

Photo Credit: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, Google

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

A husband and wife were sitting at the bar in a Washington, Pennsylvania, Applebee’s. They come to the restaurant three to four times a week and frequently pick up the tab for random diners.

One of the recipients of this generous ritual was Jolie Welling, who was holding her daughter’s birthday party at the restaurant.

Photo Credit: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

She later took to Facebook and posted: “Thank you to the person that took care of the bill tonight at Applebee’s in Washington! This person paid for the whole party of 16. I have never had this happen before and it brought tears to everyone’s eyes.”

Samantha Powell, the server on the night of the party, said: “I was almost in tears. It touches me, too.”

“They were just so surprised. They were like, ‘Oh my god. Who? Who?’ and they were looking around and wanted to know who it was, but I would not tell them,” she added. “He approached me to tell me to give him the check for that table.”

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

Darla Pepper-Miller had the same experience about six months ago. She is the music director at the Church of the Covenant in Washington, and she was at the restaurant celebrating the birthday of one of the choir members. When they asked for their check, they were told that the bill had been taken care of.

“Just gratitude because of everything going on in the world and so much turmoil and protests and hatred,” she said. “It’s good to know that there are people that care about each other and give, pay it forward.”

Pepper-Miller said that she started to pay it forward. The couple, who own a business in the area, have dined and picked up other people’s meal tabs for years, two or three times a month.

Photo Credit: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

Applebee’s Assistant Manager Bernie Lewis said that she was sworn to keep their identities a secret.

“He always says, ‘I grew up poor and now I’m not’ and that is all he says,” Powell said.

Sources: CBS Pittsburgh

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

birthday
Society

Mom Shocked At Cost Of Daughter's Birthday Dinner When Server Brings Her The Check

twin
Society

5-Year-Old Tells Mom He Has An 'Identical Twin' At School, She Breaks Down When Teacher Sends Photo

asbury
Society

Police Order Man To Take Down 'Obscene' Sign From His Lawn Or Face Criminal Charges

911
Society

911 Operator Admits To Hanging Up On 1000s Of Calls Because She ‘Didn’t Want To Talk To Anyone'

4 (2)
Society

Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Open Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera

model
Society

Influencer Banned From Flight After Staff Said Her Outfit Would Be 'Offensive' To Families

2
World

Tough Break For Woman Who Decided To Leave Home To Join ISIS

Another Theory About Adam Walsh's Murder Emerges Promo Image
Society

What Really Happened To 6-Year-Old Adam Walsh? New Theory About His Murder Emerges